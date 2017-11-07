Chloe Grace Moretz & Brooklyn Beckham Wear Matching Denim Looks in First Joint Appearance Since Reconciliation
Denim duo! Not only are Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham back on, but they’re even dressing alike.
The pair recently rekindled their romance and attended the Xbox One x VIP Event in NYC on Monday. Both went casual to the video game event with Beckham, 18, in black pants, a white T-shirt and a jean jacket.
Moretz, 20, matched black jeans with a denim jacket and a black turtleneck underneath.
It marked the couple’s first joint appearance since they sparked new romance rumors in late August.
MORE: Brooklyn Beckham Plants a Kiss on Chloe Grace Moretz at Soccer Game in Ireland
Moretz even posted a pic from the event on Instagram.
Other celebs at the event included Saturday Night Live stars Leslie Jones, Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, Vanessa Bayer, Kyle Mooney, and Alex Moffat, Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin, and former One Directioner Liam Payne.
For more from Moretz and Beckham, watch the clip below: