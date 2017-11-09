Chloe Grace Moretz Distances Herself From Louis C.K.'s Controversial New Film 'I Love You, Daddy'

Chloe Grace Moretz is distancing herself from her upcoming movie, I Love You, Daddy, in which she co-stars with Louis C.K.

On Thursday, the 50-year-old comedian was the latest celebrity to face multiple allegations of sexual misconduct afterThe New York Timespublished an expose where five women claim he either asked to masturbate in front of them, or masturbated in front of them without their consent.

C.K. and Moretz star in the indie film, which depicts an aging filmmaker taking interest in a teenage girl.

A rep for the 20-year-old actress confirms to ET that she decided two weeks ago to pull out of promoting the film "after becoming aware of potential allegations against Louis C.K."