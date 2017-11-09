Chloe Grace Moretz Distances Herself From Louis C.K.'s Controversial New Film 'I Love You, Daddy'
Chloe Grace Moretz is distancing herself from her upcoming movie, I Love You, Daddy, in which she co-stars with Louis C.K.
On Thursday, the 50-year-old comedian was the latest celebrity to face multiple allegations of sexual misconduct afterThe New York Timespublished an expose where five women claim he either asked to masturbate in front of them, or masturbated in front of them without their consent.
C.K. and Moretz star in the indie film, which depicts an aging filmmaker taking interest in a teenage girl.
A rep for the 20-year-old actress confirms to ET that she decided two weeks ago to pull out of promoting the film "after becoming aware of potential allegations against Louis C.K."
I Love You, Daddy's premiere was also canceled on Thursday shortly before the article was published, and C.K. withdrew from his scheduled appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
Additionally, The Orchard, who is distributing the film, released a statement addressing the allegations.
“In light of the allegations concerning Louis C.K. referenced in today’s New York Times, we are canceling tonight’s premiere of I Love You, Daddy. There is never a place for the behavior detailed in these allegations. As a result, we are giving careful consideration to the timing and release of the film and continuing to review the situation," the statement reads.
Subsequently, HBO also stated that they are cutting ties with the comedian.
"Louis C.K. will no longer be participating in the Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs, which will be presented live on HBO on November 18," the network announced in a statement. "In addition, HBO is removing Louis C.K.’s past projects from its On Demand services."
FX Networks also issued a statement on Thursday about thoroughly investigating any allegations of misconduct on the shows they've worked on with C.K.
"We are obviously very troubled by the allegations about Louis C.K. published in The New York Times today. The network has received no allegations of misconduct by Louis C.K. related to any of our five shows produced together over the past eight years," the statement reads. "FX Networks and FXP take all necessary actions to protect our employees and thoroughly investigate any allegations of misconduct within our workplace. That said, the matter is currently under review."
Reporting by Angelique Jackson.