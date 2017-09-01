News

Chloe Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Back Together? Cryptic Instagram Comments Spark Reconciliation Rumors

By Liz Calvario‍
Photo: FOX/Getty

Are Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz together again?

The former couple took to Instagram on Thursday to share very similar black-and-white photos of themselves, which sparked reconciliation rumors among fans.

The pics individually feature Beckham and Moretz in a long hallway, with the right walls looking the same. But that isn't all! The 18-year-old photographer also wrote "cute" on the actress' post. Meanwhile, she put a red heart on another one of Beckham's pics.  

Chloe Grace Mortez
Photo: Instagram
Brooklyn Beckham
Photo: Instagram

The two met in August 2014 while attending a SoulCycle class and began to casually date before going their separate ways in September 2016. Over the years, the two showed off their relationship on social media and even attended a handful of red carpets together.

"He's a sweetie," Moretz told ET at the Neighbors 2 premiere in Los Angeles in May 2016 about her then-beau. "He's a good boy!"

