Chloe Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Back Together? Cryptic Instagram Comments Spark Reconciliation Rumors
Are Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz together again?
The former couple took to Instagram on Thursday to share very similar black-and-white photos of themselves, which sparked reconciliation rumors among fans.
The pics individually feature Beckham and Moretz in a long hallway, with the right walls looking the same. But that isn't all! The 18-year-old photographer also wrote "cute" on the actress' post. Meanwhile, she put a red heart on another one of Beckham's pics.
The two met in August 2014 while attending a SoulCycle class and began to casually date before going their separate ways in September 2016. Over the years, the two showed off their relationship on social media and even attended a handful of red carpets together.
"He's a sweetie," Moretz told ET at the Neighbors 2 premiere in Los Angeles in May 2016 about her then-beau. "He's a good boy!"
