Chloe Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Back Together? Cryptic Instagram Comments Spark Reconciliation Rumors

The two met in August 2014 while attending a SoulCycle class and began to casually date before going their separate ways in September 2016. Over the years, the two showed off their relationship on social media and even attended a handful of red carpets together.

"He's a sweetie," Moretz told ET at the Neighbors 2 premiere in Los Angeles in May 2016 about her then-beau. "He's a good boy!"

See more of their adorable relationship in the video below.