Chris Cornell, Chester Bennington and David Cassidy Honored During GRAMMYs 2018 In Memoriam Tribute

The 2018 GRAMMYs took time to remember those we lost over the past year.

Stars like David Cassidy, Glen Campbell, Fats Domino and Gregg Allman were honored during the award show's In Memoriam segment after Chris Stapleton and Emmylou Harris' tribute to Tom Petty.Lil Peep, Jordan Feldstein, Malcolm Young and Della Reese were also mentioned during the show.

Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington were notably honored as well, before Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid sang a touching rendition of "1-800-273-8255."

ET spoke with recording Academy President Neil Portnow ahead of the show, where he talked about the "difficult process" of deciding who would be included in this year's In Memoriam segment.

"We're losing between five and six hundred people who are in this industry every year, and like everything else in the Academy, we have a process. So we'll try to have a mix [of] representation, diversity from different genres and different occupations within the industry," he said.



"The Academy really represents the industry as a whole," GRAMMY Awards excecutive producer Ken Ehrlich added. "Our In Memoriam does include certain [people who worked behind the scenes]. We think it's right. This is as important to the process as a guy who stands in front of the microphone and sings."

RELATED CONTENT:

GRAMMYs 2018 Red Carpet: See What the Stars Are Wearing!

Meet SZA: The Breakout Artist Taking Over the 2018 GRAMMYs

GRAMMYs 2018 Predictions: Who Should Win and Why