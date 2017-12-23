Chris Cornell's Wife Shares Emotional Christmas Video of the Late Singer With His Son
Chris Cornell's family is missing the late singer.
The Soundgarden frontman's widow, Vicky Cornell, shared a heartbreaking Christmas video of Chris with his son, Christopher, talking about their holiday traditions and how they spend their time together as a family.
"Sharing a special Christmas video that Chris made with C 3 years ago for school. While the holidays will never be the same again without Chris, we will always remember his boundless love. Happy Holidays & thank you all for your much needed love and support. – VC," Vicky tweeted on Friday.
"We spend a lot of time with our family and spend a lot of time traveling," the singer says in the three-minute clip. "That's what we like to do."
Cornell died by suicide on May 18 at the age of 52. Following his death, Vicky opened up about their loss.
"Chris’ death is a loss that escapes words and has created an emptiness in my heart that will never be filled," Vicky, who married Cornell in 2004, said in a statement to ET. "He was my best friend. His world revolved around his family first and of course, his music, second."
The couple shared two kids together, Chris and 13-year-old daughter Toni. The musician also has a 17-year-old daughter, Lillian, from a previous marriage.
For more on Chris, watch below.
