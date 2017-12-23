Chris Cornell's Wife Shares Emotional Christmas Video of the Late Singer With His Son

Chris Cornell's family is missing the late singer.

The Soundgarden frontman's widow, Vicky Cornell, shared a heartbreaking Christmas video of Chris with his son, Christopher, talking about their holiday traditions and how they spend their time together as a family.

"Sharing a special Christmas video that Chris made with C 3 years ago for school. While the holidays will never be the same again without Chris, we will always remember his boundless love. Happy Holidays & thank you all for your much needed love and support. – VC," Vicky tweeted on Friday.

"We spend a lot of time with our family and spend a lot of time traveling," the singer says in the three-minute clip. "That's what we like to do."

Sharing a special Christmas video that Chris made with C 3 years ago for school. While the holidays will never be the same again without Chris, we will always remember his boundless love. Happy Holidays & thank you all for your much needed love and support. - VC pic.twitter.com/XWR2WOwQVn — Chris Cornell (@chriscornell) December 22, 2017

Cornell died by suicide on May 18 at the age of 52. Following his death, Vicky opened up about their loss.

"Chris’ death is a loss that escapes words and has created an emptiness in my heart that will never be filled," Vicky, who married Cornell in 2004, said in a statement to ET. "He was my best friend. His world revolved around his family first and of course, his music, second."

The couple shared two kids together, Chris and 13-year-old daughter Toni. The musician also has a 17-year-old daughter, Lillian, from a previous marriage.

