Chris Evans Exchanges Flirty Tweets With His Ex-Girlfriend Jenny Slate: 'Let's Cut Class!'
Chris Evans and Jenny Slate have kept up an amicable rapport since their split earlier this year.
Over the weekend, the 36-year-old Captain America star sent out a funny tweet that led to a flirty response from his comedian ex-girlfriend. "The theme song to Mash stresses me out," Evans wrote. "The Pavlovian response is that it's time to go to bed and I probably haven't done my homework."
Slate quipped back, "'Probably haven't'???? C'mon, Christopher. Have you done your homework or haven't you? It's 7 p.m. and you've had the whoooole weekend. C'mon."
Keeping the joke going, Evans wrote: "How's your handwriting? Can you write me a note? Let's cut class!"
Not missing a beat, the 35-year-old actress replied: "This is terrifying and exhilarating. Meet me behind the gym after science. I have shark bites."
Slate wasn't the only celebrity to appreciate Evans' tweet. Anna Kendrick also responded, writing: "Dude. This is so real."
The playful exchange between Evans and Slate comes not long after the two were reportedly spotted hanging out in Atlanta, Georgia.
ET caught up with the two in April, not long after their breakup, at the Los Angeles premiere of their movie, Gifted, and even then, they were gushing over one another. "He's just an absolutely, really giving performer and a wonderful actor," Slate said, praising Evans. "It's a delight, a total delight."
As for Evans, when asked what it would be like to run into his ex at the big premiere, he gave an adorable response. Check it out: