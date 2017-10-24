Chris Evans Exchanges Flirty Tweets With His Ex-Girlfriend Jenny Slate: 'Let's Cut Class!'

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate have kept up an amicable rapport since their split earlier this year.

Over the weekend, the 36-year-old Captain America star sent out a funny tweet that led to a flirty response from his comedian ex-girlfriend. "The theme song to Mash stresses me out," Evans wrote. "The Pavlovian response is that it's time to go to bed and I probably haven't done my homework."

Slate quipped back, "'Probably haven't'???? C'mon, Christopher. Have you done your homework or haven't you? It's 7 p.m. and you've had the whoooole weekend. C'mon."