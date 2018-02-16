Chris Evans Praises 'Black Panther' Star Chadwick Boseman: 'He's So Fantastic'

There's a lot of love for the newest Marvel superhero, and Chris Evans is here for it!

ET talked to Captain America himself on Friday at a press day for his Broadway play, Lobby Hero, and he offered some high praise for the Black Panther film and its star, Chadwick Boseman.

"Chadwick's a good buddy, he's so fantastic and from what I've heard, if you've seen the film, he really knocks it out of the park," the 36-year-old actor shared. "I was just watching some stuff last night about it. It is a WAVE, it is powerful!"

Wave is right, as tickets for the new Marvel movie, which opened today, have been hard to come by for many!

Meanwhile, Evans also opened up about preparing for his Broadway turn -- which also stars Atlanta's Bryan Tyree Henry and Michael Cera -- as a New York City police officer.

"I spent some time with some cops and we have a dialect coach, and we have to do a New York accent," he explained. "So I listened to a lot of their speech patterns, and we've had some cops come into our rehearsal space and ask some questions, and yeah, you know -- just trying to get my best stance."

Lobby Hero will debut on Broadway on March 26.

