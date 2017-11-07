Chris Evans Shares Adorable Video of His Dog Singing Along to 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight' -- Watch!

Chris Evans' talent seems to have rubbed off on his dog.

The Captain America star took to Twitter on Tuesday to share an adorable video of his dog, Dodger, singing along to his toy.

"This is Dodger’s stuffed lion. He loves it. He brings it everywhere. If you press it’s paw, it sings. Today, Dodger decided to join in," Evans captioned the video of Dodger howling "The Lion Sleeps Tonight."