Chris Evans Shows What True Love Looks Like When He Reunites With Dog Dodger 'After 10 Long Weeks'
Chris Evans got quite the homecoming on Sunday.
The 36-year-old actor shared a video on Twitter of the moment he reunited with his dog, Dodger, "after 10 long weeks."
The excited pup jumped all over Evans, who was just as happy to see his pet.
Evans' Twitter followers know that Dodger is often featured in the Captain America star's posts. In fact, the handsome actor had been counting down the days until he got to see his little buddy again.
Evans adopted Dodger after meeting him in April on the set of Gifted, and the cute dog wasn't the only one that Evans impressed while filming the movie. ET spoke with his co-star and ex-girlfriend, Jenny Slate, at the premiere of Gifted, and she couldn't help but praise him.
"He's just an absolutely, really giving performer and a wonderful actor," she gushed. "It's a delight, a total delight."
