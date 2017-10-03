Chris Hemsworth Admits He Struggled Balancing Work and Home Life With Wife Elsa Pataky
Chris Hemsworth admits that his marriage has had its ups and downs.
The Thor star and wife Elsa Pataky will celebrate their seven-year wedding anniversary in December, and in a candid interview with GQ Australia's November issue, he recalls the struggles they've faced in the past with balancing their acting careers and home life.
“My wife and I fell in love, had kids, didn’t really see each other for a few years, then fell back in love,” he says. “In terms of work, [Elsa has] certainly given up more than I have."
Hemsworth further confesses that he's still striving for a more balanced home-work life. "She’d like me to step back and be at home with the kids more, and of course, I want that too," he notes. "But I feel like I’m at this crucial point in my career – I’ve just got to set up for longevity or I’ll slip off."
The 34-year-old actor says he and Pataky make it a point to find time for just the two of them aside from raising their three children, India, 5, and twins Tristan and Sasha, 3.
“Once you have children, every instinct and every moment of your time is consumed by that. You’ve got nothing for each other,” he shares. “So, make sure you have date night even if it’s once in a blue moon, because most of the time you’re just too tired and you’d actually prefer to sleep.”
When asked if he ever writes his wife love letters, Hemsworth ponders, "I don’t, but maybe I should. There’s no shortage of how much I tell her I love her. But I guess there’s no detail in it, why or how."
He also confides that his family didn't do so well when living in Los Angeles and are much happier now that they're back in Australia. "It’s suffocating and you stop becoming a person," Hemsworth says of L.A. "You have nothing to draw from because you’re living in this world of pretend on and off the screen."
Hemsworth and Pataky, 41, did make their lives a little easier when they decided to work together on the upcoming film Horse Soldiers.
"It is great," Hemsworth told ET of working with his wife. "Very little prep time needed to form that chemistry. It was fantastic."