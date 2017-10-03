Chris Hemsworth Admits He Struggled Balancing Work and Home Life With Wife Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth admits that his marriage has had its ups and downs.

The Thor star and wife Elsa Pataky will celebrate their seven-year wedding anniversary in December, and in a candid interview with GQ Australia's November issue, he recalls the struggles they've faced in the past with balancing their acting careers and home life.

“My wife and I fell in love, had kids, didn’t really see each other for a few years, then fell back in love,” he says. “In terms of work, [Elsa has] certainly given up more than I have."