Chris Hemsworth Adorably Passes the Thor ‘Torch’ to His Kids -- See the Sweet Pic!
There’s a new Thor on the block!
Chris Hemsworth posted a super cute photo of him and one of his kids on Instagram on Tuesday, showing the pair hand in hand on what appears to be a soundstage.
The pair was dressed in costume with matching long, blonde locks.
“The passing of the torch. #thorragnarok,” Hemsworth wrote alongside the photo.
The Australian actor has been busy promoting Thor: Ragnarok, the Taika Waititi-directed film that is riding a high at the box office.
Hemsworth thanked moviegoers for their support and encouraged others to head to the theater in another Instagram post on Tuesday.
“Thank you everyone who’s seen our movie and everyone who’s gonna see it and anyone who’s still undecided, check it out you won’t be disappointed, thank you all for being awesome!!” he wrote.
