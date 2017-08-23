Chris Hemsworth and Margot Robbie Speak Out for Marriage Equality in Australia

Chris Hemsworth is throwing his star power behind the fight for marriage equality.

The handsome Avengers star is using his platform of celebrity to encourage his fellow Australians to vote in favor of legalizing same sex marriage next month through a passionate Instagram message he shared on Wednesday.

"Dear open minded, free speaking, laid back, life loving Aussies," the 34-year-old star wrote in the caption. "Marriage is about love and commitment and, in a country based on equal citizenship, it should be available to everyone! Vote now for marriage equality."