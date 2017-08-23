Chris Hemsworth and Margot Robbie Speak Out for Marriage Equality in Australia
Chris Hemsworth is throwing his star power behind the fight for marriage equality.
The handsome Avengers star is using his platform of celebrity to encourage his fellow Australians to vote in favor of legalizing same sex marriage next month through a passionate Instagram message he shared on Wednesday.
"Dear open minded, free speaking, laid back, life loving Aussies," the 34-year-old star wrote in the caption. "Marriage is about love and commitment and, in a country based on equal citizenship, it should be available to everyone! Vote now for marriage equality."
The image Hemsworth shared reminded his followers that they've only got 24 hours to "check and up update" their electoral details so that they can vote when the time comes.
The Melbourne-born actor -- who is married to Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, with whom he shares 6-year-old daughter India Rose and 3-year-old twin boys Tristan and Sasha -- isn't the only star from Down Under showing support for the marriage equality cause.
Margot Robbie also took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a helpful reminder to her fellow countrymen who live in other countries but still want to have a voice in the upcoming vote.
"LOVE IS LOVE," the 27-year-old Suicide Squad star captioned a snapshot of herself wearing heart-shaped glasses. "Aussie's living overseas like me, register to vote here: http://www.aec.gov.au/enrol/ before August 24th #marriageequality#australia."
Robbie recently tied the knot herself, wedding assistant film director Tom Ackerley in December. The pair met on the set of her World War II romantic drama, Suite Francaise, in 2013. Check out the video below to hear more.