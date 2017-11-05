Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson Surprise Fans at 'Thor: Ragnarok' Screening
Some lucky fans who came out to watch Thor: Ragnarok on Friday had a super special surprise in store for them!
At a screening in Los Angeles over the weekend, director Taika Waititi came out to introduce the latest, long-awaited Marvel blockbuster - - and the hilarious filmmaker made sure to bring some backup.
"I also have some friends I'd like to bring out," Waititi told the crowd at The Vista theater in L.A.. "Guys! Can you please come and join us?"
From the side entrance, stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, who plays the epic warrior Valkyrie, sauntered out smiling to the cacophonous roar of the crowd.
Hemsworth shared a video of the fun moment to Instagram on Saturday, and expressed his gratitude for his fans in the caption.
"#ThorRagnarok is now in cinemas, so we decided to surprise some fans with a drop in last night! So awesome! Thanks to everyone for seeing the movie. The turn out and response is just amazing," the Australian superstar captioned the post. "Thank you, thank you, thank you for letting me do this for a living."
The surprise visit did not go unappreciated by those in the audience, who flocked to Instagram to share snapshots of the epic moment.
"When you go to see Thor and Thor shows up," read one of the many Instagram posts showing the Thor: Ragnarok cast and crew talking with the audience and taking questions.
Thor: Ragnarok is getting nothing but praise from critics and fans, and is currently one of the best-reviewed films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Check out the video below to hear more from the handsome Hemsworth himself on how he got into God of Thunder shape for the latest installment in his blockbuster franchise.