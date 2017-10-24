News

Chris Hemsworth Enjoys Quality Time Fishing With His Cute 'Little Legends'

By Leena Tailor‍
Photo: Instagram

You’re never too young to learn how to fish!

Chris Hemsworth has been lapping up precious moments with his adorable young children and on Tuesday he shared a beautiful snap of some quality time in the Bahamas.

The 34-year-old Australian hunk has been busy traveling the world promoting his latest flick, Thor: Ragnarok,  but enjoyed some time out with two of his three kids.

“Epic weekend with these little legends,” the actor captioned a back shot of the trio fishing off a jetty.

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Hemsworth Talks Wife Elsa Pataky Being in Better Shape Than Him: ‘I’m Well Aware of It’

Despite a hectic promotional schedule for the highly anticipated film, Hemsworth has also made it a point to relax and kick off his shoes -- literally!

Earlier this month, the movie’s New Zealand director, Taika Waititi, took a sneaky photo of Hemsworth barefoot at a fancy Japanese restaurant in Los Angeles, California.

“Signs of Ragnarok #666,” Waititi captioned the pic. “Even in the $$$$ restaurants this OG keeps it rizzle. #Ragnarok @chrishemsworth #iKnewHeWasMaori.”

RELATED: 'Thor: Ragnarok' Review: Chris Hemsworth's New and Improved Avenger

See Hemsworth talking about whether his kids might get into acting in the video below.

