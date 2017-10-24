Chris Hemsworth Enjoys Quality Time Fishing With His Cute 'Little Legends'

You’re never too young to learn how to fish!

Chris Hemsworth has been lapping up precious moments with his adorable young children and on Tuesday he shared a beautiful snap of some quality time in the Bahamas.

The 34-year-old Australian hunk has been busy traveling the world promoting his latest flick, Thor: Ragnarok, but enjoyed some time out with two of his three kids.

“Epic weekend with these little legends,” the actor captioned a back shot of the trio fishing off a jetty.