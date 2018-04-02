Chris Hemsworth Hangs With Matt Damon and Kisses Bikini-Clad Wife Elsa Pataky in Australia: Pics

Chris Hemsworth had a relaxing weekend in his native Australia, hanging out with his close friend, Matt Damon, and his wife, Elsa Pataky.

The 34-year-old actor was snapped on the beach with Damon and another male pal while throwing back a few beers.

Splash News

The Avengers star later left the guys to share a kiss with Pataky, who put her fit physique on display in a teeny black bikini. According to an eyewitness, the group spent two to three hours at the beach, and were having a great time with lots of laughter and fun had by everyone.



Splash News

Splash News

Damon was also spotted packing on the PDA with his wife, Luciana Barroso, while down under.

Splash News

Pataky has been Instagramming photos from the couples' latest getaway, including an outing with Damon, 47, and Barroso.

"Fun times with my favorite people! Missing you, @chrishemsworth," she wrote.

The 41-year-old actress later shared photos from the 2018 Byron Bay Bluesfest, which she attended with a group of friends and family.

Damon and Hemsworth have obviously become close throughout the years, going on multiple family trips together. ET spoke to Pataky in January about her own close friendship with Barroso, and their matching tattoos.

"Just three points, it's simple," she said of their ink. "It's three dots that means today, tomorrow and forever. It's to remember moments. ... When I have a great moment with people that I love, it's good to remember those moments and have them on your body to just say they mean a lot to me."

Watch the video below to hear Pataky dish on her real-life chemistry with Hemsworth.

