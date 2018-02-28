Chris Hemsworth Has Kids Watch 'Thor: Ragnarok,' Declares the 'Brainwashing Has Begun'

Chris Hemsworth may soon have three little Thor fans in his family.

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old action star shared a video of his 5-year-old daughter, India, and 3-year-old twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, watching Thor: Ragnarok, which just so happens to star their famous father.

"Just downloaded Thor: Ragnarok and the brainwashing has begun, soak it up kids 👍👍 #fatheroftheyear #thorragnarok #thor," he quipped in the caption.

In the video, the three kids look enraptured by the movie, while Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, are behind them, watching their reactions. At one point, the proud father turns the camera to himself to give a thumbs up.

Both Hemsworth and Pataky have talked about how they balance their work and home life.

In the February issue of ELLE Australia, the 41-year-old actress gushed over what a great family man she married. "[Chris] was always trying to be the best dad and has never failed to make me feel like his family is the most important thing to him and [going through that] is how we've become so strong together," she said.

In GQ Australia's November issue, Hemsworth also talked about being both a father and an actor. “My wife and I fell in love, had kids, didn’t really see each other for a few years, then fell back in love,” he explained. “In terms of work, [Elsa has] certainly given up more than I have."

ET got a chance to interview Pataky and Hemsworth in January, and they opened up about how they first met on a blind date by their dialect coach.

"I left her a voicemail and said, 'Hello, My name's Chris. Would you like to go on a date?' As you do," Hemsworth recalled. "I looked her up and I thought she looked very lovely and sounded like a wonderful person."

Grateful for the setup, Pataky added, "I really appreciated what she did to get us together because none of this would have happened. We wouldn't even have had kids. It's amazing."

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Gush Over Their Kids (Exclusive)

Elsa Pataky Praises Husband Chris Hemsworth for 'Trying to be the Best Dad' Even in 'Difficult' Times

Chris Hemsworth Admits He Struggled Balancing Work and Home Life With Wife Elsa Pataky

Related Gallery