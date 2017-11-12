Chris Hemsworth Hilariously Responds to Jack Black's 'Thor' Battle of the Jams Challenge
It's Rock God vs. Thunder God!
On Saturday, School of Rock star Jack Black -- who's also one half of the band Tenacious D -- called out Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, by way of Thor: Ragnarok director Taiki Waititi's Twitter. The playful beef stems from the the use of Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song" in the movie. Black sang the classic rock song in School of Rock, and joked that the filmmakers stole the idea for the Marvel film.
"You totally poached our jam," Black says in the video on Waititi's page.
Black then issued a musical throwdown. "This is a challenge. I'm challenging you to a battle. A battle of the jams!" he declares in the video.
Hemsworth playfully responded via Instagram, admitting that he was "guilty as charged" and also a bit confused by Black's challenge.
"I don't know what that means. I know what jam is, jam on toast," he said with a laugh.
Whatever a "battle of the jams" is, he's on board though. "My place or yours, baby, I'm in," he offered.
