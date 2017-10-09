Chris Hemsworth Says Acting With Wife Elsa Pataky Was 'Fantastic': 'It Felt Like a Little Holiday' (Exclusive)

Chris Hemsworth has nothing but adoration when it comes to acting alongside his wife, Elsa Pataky.

The handsome star recently filmed the upcoming war drama Horse Soldiers opposite his wife of almost seven years, and Hemsworth opened up to ET about the "fantastic" experience.

"It felt like a little holiday, you know? Because the kids stayed in L.A. and Elsa and I got to go to Albuquerque, [New Mexico] for a week and kind of work together and hang out," he shared.

"That period for us was a great opportunity to just kind of hang out," he added. "We didn't have to do much rehearsing as far as playing husband and wife."