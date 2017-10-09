Chris Hemsworth Says Acting With Wife Elsa Pataky Was 'Fantastic': 'It Felt Like a Little Holiday' (Exclusive)
Chris Hemsworth has nothing but adoration when it comes to acting alongside his wife, Elsa Pataky.
The handsome star recently filmed the upcoming war drama Horse Soldiers opposite his wife of almost seven years, and Hemsworth opened up to ET about the "fantastic" experience.
"It felt like a little holiday, you know? Because the kids stayed in L.A. and Elsa and I got to go to Albuquerque, [New Mexico] for a week and kind of work together and hang out," he shared.
"That period for us was a great opportunity to just kind of hang out," he added. "We didn't have to do much rehearsing as far as playing husband and wife."
The cute couple's real holidays are something to behold all on their own. Back in August, the proud parents took their 5-year-old daughter, India, and their 3-year-old sons, Tristan and Sasha, on trip to Australia for Hemsworth's 34th birthday, and the lovebirds shared some idyllic pics from their getaway.
Hemsworth posted a number of photos, most adorably, one of his wife with her arms around his neck and legs wrapped around his hips as they share a passionate kiss next to the ocean. Pataky shared a similar pic, but this time Hemsworth was clinging on to her.
"You drive with a four-wheel drive along the beach for three hours and you camp on the beach and fish," Hemsworth said of their trip to Double Island in Queensland. "We had the kids with us and it was fantastic."
As for his wife's impressive feat of holding him aloft, the action star simply said, "She's pretty strong."
Hemsworth and Pataky began dating in 2010, and tied the knot later that year. They welcomed their daughter in 2012 and the twins in 2014, all while his fame grew exponentially.
Recently, Hemsworth opened up to GQ Australia about learning the importance of balancing work and family life, and how he wants to always make time for the ones he loves.
"We got together, we fell in love, and then my career happened and it was all consuming," the Thor star told ET. "Thank god that she stuck through that period where I was focused on just that, you know?"
Since his career exploded, and he's felt more and more comfortable with the job security that comes with being an in-demand actor, Hemsworth said he realized that what is "more important [in] life" are his kids and his wife, who "sacrificed everything to kind of let me chase this crazy dream."
"[She's] the greatest mother in the world. And I'm the luckiest guy in the world," he added.
Hemsworth's latest turn as the iconic Asgardian superhero in the upcoming Marvel action extravaganza Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters Nov. 3. His forthcoming Afghan war drama Horse Soldiers comes out Jan. 19, 2018.