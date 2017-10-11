Chris Hemsworth Talks Wife Elsa Pataky Being in Better Shape Than Him: ‘I’m Well Aware of It’ (Exclusive)

Chris Hemsworth may be Thor, but that doesn’t mean his wife, Elsa Pataky, can’t kick his butt at the gym! The 34-year-old actor spoke with ET’s Kevin Frazier at the Los Angeles premiere of his latest Marvel installment, Thor: Ragnarok, about his wife of six years, who also attended the premiere as his date.

“[It’s] essential to hang out and kind of be with one another outside of the kids,” the father of three dished to ET.

And though he’s definitely ripped in the new superhero flick, Hemsworth admitted that Pataky is definitely more in shape than he is.

“Yeah, she has a greater cardio skill set, endurance than I'll ever have, and it’s a little embarrassing at times,” he said. “We have the same trainer, a mate of mine from school that we grew up with, and he very often says, ‘You know what, your wife is much fitter than you are,’ so I’m well aware of it.”