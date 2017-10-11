Chris Hemsworth Talks Wife Elsa Pataky Being in Better Shape Than Him: ‘I’m Well Aware of It’ (Exclusive)
Chris Hemsworth may be Thor, but that doesn’t mean his wife, Elsa Pataky, can’t kick his butt at the gym! The 34-year-old actor spoke with ET’s Kevin Frazier at the Los Angeles premiere of his latest Marvel installment, Thor: Ragnarok, about his wife of six years, who also attended the premiere as his date.
“[It’s] essential to hang out and kind of be with one another outside of the kids,” the father of three dished to ET.
And though he’s definitely ripped in the new superhero flick, Hemsworth admitted that Pataky is definitely more in shape than he is.
“Yeah, she has a greater cardio skill set, endurance than I'll ever have, and it’s a little embarrassing at times,” he said. “We have the same trainer, a mate of mine from school that we grew up with, and he very often says, ‘You know what, your wife is much fitter than you are,’ so I’m well aware of it.”
And Pataky isn’t the only fit woman in his life. Hemsworth also had to go head-to-head with co-star Cate Blanchett, who plays the evil Hela in the film.
“I sort of came in thinking I know the stunt routine and the training regime,” he admitted. “She came in and did 100 hours more than I ever had done, and it was a little embarrassing how good and prepared she was.”
As for whether or not any of his three kids will make a cameo in future Marvel films, Hemsworth said he’s busy trying to impress them with his iconic role first.
“Maybe one day,” he said. “One of my kids is impressed by the fact that I play a superhero. The other two don’t really care, so one out of three is good, I'll take it.”
