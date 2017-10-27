Chris Hemsworth Wants to Be Chris Pratt -- See the Hilarious Pic!
Chris Hemsworth may be pals with Chris Pratt, but that’s not enough.
The Thor: Ragnarok star took to Instagram on Friday to declare that he actually would much rather be Pratt.
“It’s true,” Hemsworth captioned a snap of himself posing next to a piece of art that read, “Everyone wants to be Chris Pratt. Even I want to be Chris Pratt.”
"The first time I really met Chris Pratt -- and went on set with him and the Guardians -- I was weirdly shaken," Hemsworth of his first meeting with Pratt in August. "I don't know why.”
“He's just so charismatic,” he added. “And good at what he does."
No word yet on how fellow Avenger Chris Evans feels about Hemsworth’s love for Pratt, but we all know how Chris Pine feels about the other superhero Chrises. The Wonder Woman star did his best to between himself, Evans, Hemsworth and Pratt when he hosted Saturday Night Live in August.
"I'm not that Chris. I look just like him but I'm not that Chris," Pine crooned during his monologue. "Not Pratt or Hemsworth, I'm a different guy. Not Evans either, look I'm my own cool vibe. We're all white guys, but these aren't the white guys I am."
