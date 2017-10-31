Chris Hemsworth’s Kids Don’t Want to Dress as Thor for Halloween, They Want a Different Superhero (Exclusive)

Forget Thor! Chris Hemsworth’s kiddos have their sights set on another superhero for this year’s Halloween. The father of three dished to ET about his 5-year-old daughter India and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, both 3, at Monday’s Thor: Ragnarok screening in NYC.

“I tried to convince them to dress like Thor, but they may be fans of Wonder Woman instead of myself, which is fine with me,” Hemsworth, 34, told ET. “I'm a fan of Wonder Woman. I might even dress as her. Why not, you know?”

But Hemsworth admitted that Wonder Woman isn’t necessarily his kid’s confirmed costume.

“Yeah, basically we brought a few options because my kids have a sporadic kind of change of heart, constantly and we'll see,” he said. “I don't know what the official costume choice is yet.”