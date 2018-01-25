Chris Klein Expecting Second Child With Wife Laina Rose Thyfault

Congratulations are in order for Chris Klein!

The American Pie star is expecting his second child with his wife, Laina Rose Thyfault. Klein took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal the exciting news.

"My beautiful angel @lainarose is making another beautiful angel. Easton's going to be a big Brother. 24 weeks along. We are so #blessed," the 38-year-old actor captioned the post, which included two photos of his wife showing off her baby bump while enjoying a stroll with their 1-year-old son, who was born in July 2016.

Thyfault also shared the good news on social media. "Excited to share that our little Man will become a Big Brother this May. We are so excited for the adventures ahead and the joy that will fill our 2018," she added on Instagram.

Last September, Klein opened up to ET about enjoying the world of fatherhood, especially his love for both his wife and son.

"We have this beautiful experience together sharing this healthy baby boy, and the amount of gratitude I have as a husband is just incredible. It's just a really beautiful time in our lives," he said. "The baby has got to sleep; baby has got to eat; diapers have to get changed. Then there are these beautiful moments in between. And during all those, where the whole world just stops and there I am with my son, it's just remarkable, and I'm told it only gets more incredible as you go."

