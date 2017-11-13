Chris Messina Talks ‘Satisfying,' 'Really Smart' Finale to ‘The Mindy Project' (Exclusive)

The Mindy Project fans might be getting the series finale they always wanted!

Chris Messina, who portrays Danny Castellano on the sitcom, opened up to ET at the 2017 American Cinematheque Awards about the beloved Hulu show’s upcoming final episode.

When asked whether Mindy Lahiri (Mindy Kaling) and Danny will finally work things out and get back together, he replied, “I don't want to spoil anything, but I think it's a satisfying ending and I don't want to spoil anything but I hope you enjoy it... I hope they love it. When I read the script, I thought it was a really smart way to end the show, and those guys are the best. Great writers, great actors, I'm going to miss them.”