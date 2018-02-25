Chris Pratt and Son Jack Have a Blast at Monster Jam -- See the Pics!

Celeb dads and their kids had a high-octane night at Monster Jam!

Chris Pratt and his 5-year-old son, Jack, clearly had a blast at the celebrity motorsport event at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on Saturday, which was part of the Stadium Championship Series 4 tour.

Pratt and his son went casual for the outing, sporting sweatshirts, matching camo and blue jeans, flashing thumbs up as they checked out trucks like Grave Digger, Son-uva Digger, Mad Scientist, Scooby-Doo, Black Stallion, Dragon, Bounty Hunter, Overkill Evolution and more. The duo also snapped pics with some of the tour’s drivers and mascots.

Pratt, 38, and Jack even scored a ride around the dirt track, throwing their hands up in excitement during the lap.

Plenty of other celeb parents also brought their kids to Monster Jam.

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett and husband Hank Baskett posed on the red carpet with their kids, 8-year-old son Hank IV and 3-year-old daughter Alijah, and Nick Lachey also stopped to take pics with his 5-year-old son, Camden.

And Josh Duhamel walked the track with his 4-year-old son, Axl, snapping a shot next to the BKT truck.

A source recently told ET that Duhamel, 45, has started dating Baby Driver actress Eiza Gonzalez following his split from wife Fergie last year.



"It's apparently the real deal," the source said. "They're spending time together as a couple with friends."



See more in the video below.

