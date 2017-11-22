Chris Pratt Pets a Baby Raptor in First 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Teaser
Looks like Chris Pratt is still a raptor whisperer.
The 38-year-old actor appears to tame a baby raptor in the first teaser for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
The sequel's producer and previous film's director, Colin Trevorrow, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the first footage from the movie, showing Pratt's Owen bonding with what looks like a baby Blue.
"From our Jurassic family to yours. @FilmBayona @PrattPrattPratt @BryceDHoward @LeDoctor #FALLENKINGDOM," Trevorrow captioned the clip.
Trevorrow co-wrote the script for Fallen Kingdom, which will be directed by J.A. Bayona. While details of the film's plot are still unknown, the movie is bringing back original franchise star Jeff Goldblum and will star Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ted Levine, Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, and Justice Smith.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters on June 22, 2018.
