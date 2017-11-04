Chris Pratt Returns to Instagram Post-Anna Faris Split With Sweet Pic of His Son
Chris Pratt has returned to Instagram!
After a three month break following his split with Anna Faris, the Guardians of the Galaxy star took to the app to share a sweet pic with his son, Jack.
"HOLY CRAP!! THOR RAGNAROK IS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!! We just laughed our asses off!!!" Pratt captioned a pic of himself, his brother, Cully, and Jack striking a pose in front of the movie's costumes. "So proud to be part of the Marvel universe."
Pratt, 38, and Faris, 40, have remained nothing but friendly since announcing their separation in August. The actor wrote the forward to Faris' new book, Unqualified, and in a recent interview, she revealed that they still have a lot of "love" for each other.
"There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still,” she told People last month. “We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up -- unless he’s a really good actor and great at faking laughter."
"It’s understandable that people seemed so invested in our happiness together," she added. "All I can say about that is, it’s all true, that we truly adore each other, and we love each other, I think it still comes through."
