Chris Pratt Reveals His Secret Man Crush and Which Movie Best Describes His Love Life -- Watch!
Chris Pratt has good taste!
The 38-year-old actor revealed his secret man crush during a teaser video for Ellen DeGeneres' new YouTube series, Show Me More Show, which will feature fun segments and more behind-the-scenes clips with her all-star guests.
The Guardians of the Galaxy star was put in the "Ellen's Burning Questions" hot seat where he had to answer some rapid fire questions. So who's his celeb male crush?
"Tim McGraw," Pratt quickly replied.
As for which movie describes his love life, he answered, Operation Dumbo Drop.
Pratt also shared the song he likes to sing to while showering and his favorite pick-up line, which he jokingly said, "You like money?"
Ellen's Show Me More Show premieres on YouTube on Sept. 19 with guests Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato.
Last month, Pratt and Anna Faris announced that they were separating after eight years of marriage. For more on their separation, watch the video below.