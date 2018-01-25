Chris Pratt Says He Misses Son Jack, Shares Video of Family Time on the Farm

Jack Pratt was the subject of both his parents' social media posts this week.

On Wednesday, Chris Pratt shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, admitting that he was missing his 5-year-old son and that "#farmlife." The sweet note was accompanied by a video of Jack chasing some sheep in an open field.

"Missing home, missing the farm, missing the boy, missing the island," he wrote. "So I’m sharing this video as a way to express my gratitude for all the blessings in my life and to entice any of you watching this who may feel unease or anxiety with the state of our world to just breathe, slow down, go outside, find something not man made and give it a good look. A leaf. A bug. A cloud. A sheep."

Meanwhile, Jack was spending time with his mom -- and Pratt's estranged wife -- Anna Faris. Just a few hours after the 38-year-old actor posted his cute video and message, the Mom star put up a pic on Instagram of her son perfecting his cooking skills.

"Hey dear Campers!! Summer is coming and we are all getting super excited for a fun-filled season of growing, learning, and discovering! My son Jack is applying to be camp chef!" she quipped in the caption. "I may be biased but I think he’s pretty darn good! Can’t wait to see you guys this summer!!! Any allergies? Please tell Ken."

Despite Pratt and Faris' split, there's clearly a lot of love in this family. While on Live With Kelly and Ryan in September, the 41-year-old actress was insistent that the two are on good terms.

"We’re great,” she told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “He’s amazing. We’re great friends and we always will be."

