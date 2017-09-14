Chris Soules Appears in Court for Deadly Car Accident, Doesn't Say a Word
Chris Soules appeared in court on Thursday for a pretrial hearing regarding the fatal car crash he was involved in that left one man, 66-year-old farmer Kenneth Mosher, dead.
The former Bachelor star and his attorneys showed up to the Buchanan County Courthouse in Iowa, marking Soules' first time in court in nearly five months.
The hearing lasted five minutes, and although he was in attendance, Soules didn't say a word. During the hearing, Soules' lawyers and prosecutors said they reached an agreement out of court to withdraw the bill of particulars.
The judge says charges will remain the same, but the narrative behind the charges will be changed to give defense the opportunity to pursue dismissal. Soules' attorneys are still planning to pursue a dismissal of charges. That hearing is set for Oct. 10, and his trial date is set for Jan. 18, 2018.
As ET previously reported, Soules was arrested in April after his Chevy pickup truck rear-ended Mosher's tractor. Mosher died as a result of his injuries. Soules did report the incident to authorities (more on his 911 call HERE), but he was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a Class D felony.
Back in May, Soules pleaded not guilty to the charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing a death. Soules also requested that the State file a Bill of Particulars, specifying what part of the Iowa code that he violated or did not satisfy. One of his attorneys, Gina Messamer, explained in the filing that "a Bill of Particulars should be allowed when the charge and minutes do not sufficiently inform the defendant of the evidence, which the prosecution will use against him."
