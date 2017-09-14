Chris Soules Appears in Court for Deadly Car Accident, Doesn't Say a Word

As ET previously reported, Soules was arrested in April after his Chevy pickup truck rear-ended Mosher's tractor. Mosher died as a result of his injuries. Soules did report the incident to authorities (more on his 911 call HERE), but he was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a Class D felony.



Back in May, Soules pleaded not guilty to the charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing a death. Soules also requested that the State file a Bill of Particulars, specifying what part of the Iowa code that he violated or did not satisfy. One of his attorneys, Gina Messamer, explained in the filing that "a Bill of Particulars should be allowed when the charge and minutes do not sufficiently inform the defendant of the evidence, which the prosecution will use against him."



