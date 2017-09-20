Chris Soules Files Motion to Dismiss All Charges in Felony Hit and Run Case

Chris Soules has filed a motion to dismiss all charges in his felony hit and run case.

Soules was arrested in April after his Chevy pickup truck rear-ended a tractor, leaving the driver, 66-year-old farmer Kenneth Mosher, dead. The former Bachelor star was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a class D felony.

In court documents obtained by ET on Wednesday, one of Soules' lawyers, Gina Messamer, argues that while Soules was required to return to the scene of the crash by law, he did all he could before leaving the scene.

“Mr. Soules fully satisfied the purposes of the statute by calling 911, giving his name to dispatch, administering CPR to Mr. Mosher, and staying on the scene until emergency responders arrived," Messamer says in the motion. "Though Mr. Soules was shaken after the accident, he did everything in his power to resuscitate Mr. Mosher. Mr. Soules interacted with several other responders whom he recognized from his small community and at no point did he attempt to obfuscate his identity."