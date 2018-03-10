Chris Soules Returns to Instagram Nearly One Year After Car Crash

Chris Soules has returned to Instagram.

The former Bachelor returned to the social media platform for the first time in almost a year on Saturday as he posted a video of his "Buddies" to his Instagram Story. Soules hasn't posted to Instagram since he was involved in a fatal car crash on April 24 last year.

In the video, Soules films his dog, Moose, who he adopted in December 2016, walking through the snow as a cat trails him. "Wolves" by Selena Gomez plays in the background.

Instagram

Soules was arrested after his Chevy pickup truck rear-ended a tractor, leaving the driver, 66-year-old farmer Kenneth Mosher, dead on April 24. The former Bachelor star was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a class D felony.

In early January, a judge denied Soules' motion to dismiss the case against him.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Soules Files Motion to Dismiss All Charges in Felony Hit and Run Case

Chris Soules Appears in Court for Deadly Car Accident, Doesn't Say a Word

Chris Soules Poses For Selfie With Fan in First Sighting Since Pleading Not Guilty After Fatal Car Crash