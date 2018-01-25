Chris Stapleton and Emmylou Harris Pay Tribute to Tom Petty With Soulful GRAMMYs Duet

Chris Stapleton and Emmylou Harris are remembering an icon.

The duo teamed up for an epic performance during Sunday's 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards, paying tribute to the late Tom Petty with his song, "Wildflowers."

Meanwhile, Harris was honored during the ceremony with the Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award.

Earlier that night, Stapleton swept the categories in which he was nominated, scoring three awardsfor Best Country Solo Performance ("Either Way"), Best Country Song ("Broken Halos") and Best Country Album (From A Room: Volume 1).

Earlier this week, Stapleton made major headlines when his collaboration with Justin Timberlake, "Say Something," was released. The sweeping song, featured on Timberlake's upcoming Man of the Woods album, was accompanied by an impressive live, one-take music video. See it here.

For a complete list of 2018 GRAMMY winners, click here.

