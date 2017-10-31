Chris Stapleton Expecting Twins With Wife Morgane
Congrats to Chris Stapleton!
The 39-year-old singer is expecting twins with his wife, Morgane, she announced on Instagram on Monday in a sweet anniversary post.
"14 years, 2 babies, & 2 more on the way," she wrote alongside a black-and-white snap of herself and Chris. "Happy 10 year anniversary babe! You make my whole world go round."
Chris also told a crowd of fans about the exciting news during a recent show in Dallas, Texas, according to the Dallas Observer.
RELATED: Eric Church and Chris Stapleton Lead Star-Studded 2016 ACM Awards Nominations: See the Complete List
"She's the mother of my two kids, and she's about to be the mother of two more," he reportedly said, before serenading Morgane with "Tennessee Whiskey."
Chris and Morgane aren't the only celeb couple joining the twins club. See the latest on Beyonce's bundles of joy in the video below.