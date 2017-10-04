Chrissie Fit Reveals the Moment She Realized Race Plays a Heavy Role in Hollywood: 'It's Not Fair' (Exclusive)

Chrissie Fit is recognizable to fans across the world for her portrayal of foreign exchange student Flo in Pitch Perfect 2, but like most Latina actresses, her road to success in Hollywood hasn't been easy.

The 33-year-old actress grew up in Miami Florida, surrounded by other Latinos, "so in school, we didn't have the option of casting by race. It was just whoever could do the best job," she explained to ET over the phone on Monday -- but things quickly changed once she entered the big leagues.

"I remember my first audition was for The Secret Garden, and I auditioned for Mary Lennox, which was like, the Caucasian, British actor, and the director was looking at me, like, perplexed. Like, 'What the heck is this girl doing?' And he really politely said, 'That was great. Next season we're doing the King and I, and I think you're better suited for that,'" she recalled.

"In that moment I realized, 'Holy crap. This is how it's going to be,"" she said. "I felt a sadness. 'That's not fair. It shouldn't be that way.'"