Chrissy Metz Has Lost Weight Since Joining 'This Is Us,' But There's Not a Goal Weight in Her Contract

The second season of the wildly popular series will see Kate taking on other storylines that don't solely revolve around her size, but the trade publication does note that how the NBC show handles the character's weight-loss journey greatly depends on how Metz chooses to address it in her personal life.

While it was reported, and quickly shot down by Metz, that the 36-year-old Emmy nominee had stipulations in her contract about slimming down, there is not a target goal weight outlined in the agreement, according to THR.

"Thus far, the plan we had for the character and what Chrissy's been doing have been working in tandem, with a talk once a year of, like, 'Hey, here's what we're thinking,'" Fogelman says. "So we have a general long-term plan that we've all talked about, and we will adjust the plan as needed. I mean, that's life, right?"