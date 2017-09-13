Chrissy Metz Has Slimmed Down Since Joining 'This Is Us,' But There's Not a Goal Weight in Her Contract
For Chrissy Metz, life sometimes imitates art.
While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in a behind-the-scenes look at This Is Us, Metz and show creator Dan Fogelman open up about the actress' character, Kate Pearson, and the struggles she faces with her weight.
The second season of the wildly popular series will see Kate taking on other storylines that don't solely revolve around her size, but the trade publication does note that how the NBC show handles the character's weight-loss journey greatly depends on how Metz chooses to address it in her personal life.
While it was reported, and quickly shot down by Metz, that the 36-year-old Emmy nominee had stipulations in her contract about slimming down, there is not a target goal weight outlined in the agreement, according to THR.
"Thus far, the plan we had for the character and what Chrissy's been doing have been working in tandem, with a talk once a year of, like, 'Hey, here's what we're thinking,'" Fogelman says. "So we have a general long-term plan that we've all talked about, and we will adjust the plan as needed. I mean, that's life, right?"
Fogelman also reveals that he has his sister, Deborah, read every script, and credits her for Kate's "it's always going to be about weight for me" monologue in the first season.
Metz recalls what an impact that scene had on her personally. "I remember reading those lines like, 'I'm always going to be afraid of a chair breaking underneath me' or 'whether people will be able to recognize if I'm actually pregnant,'" she says, "and going to Dan, in tears, like, 'These are my fears.'"
Last December, Metz spoke with ET about reports that she might be contractually obligated to lose weight for her This Is Us role.
“It wasn’t contracted, it wasn’t mandated that I had to do this, but I knew that this was going to happen in the trajectory of the character and so it wasn’t a big deal," she explained. “I think it’s still weird for people to be like, ‘Oh, she’s the big girl, oh, she’s on network television.’ I think that’s still really new for them.”