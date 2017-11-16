Chrissy Metz on Kate's Devastating 'This Is Us' Tragedy: 'There Is So Much Shame' (Exclusive)

“How does it affect the relationship? Does it crumble or do you build on that foundation?” Metz said, posing some crucial questions. “I just trust those writers and [creator] Dan [Fogelman] so much to talk about stuff that is so important, like a miscarriage or addiction.”

When asked if she wished the writers gave her lighter fare on the show, Metz said she looks forward to tapping into her emotions week in and week out.

“Here is the thing: I feel like they write so much levity between Toby and Kate in between all the highs and the lows. But I do understand it can be very emotionally daunting and draining, but it’s important,” Metz said. “These are bringing up topics and issues that we don’t talk about and we get to actually stand around the watercooler with my sister and discuss things that maybe [haven’t been touched on].”

Addressing viewers’ varied reactions to the controversial ending, Fogelman took to Twitter to explain the creative decision behind putting Kate and Toby through this latest challenge in their lives. “We didn’t want it to happen to them. But we’re trying to capture real life, and it happens. A lot,” he wrote. “Next week is a difficult, ultimately life-affirming episode about love and family. We hope you’ll watch it and talk about it. Not enough people do.”