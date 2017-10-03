Chrissy Metz's Boyfriend Throws Her Surprise Birthday Dinner: Inside the Cute Details

Chrissy Metz is one lucky lady!

The This Is Us star was treated to a surprise birthday dinner courtesy of her boyfriend, Josh Stancil, at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Stancil led Metz into the restaurant under the impression that it was just an intimate dinner for the two of them, but she was surprised to see eight friends at the table as well.

The delicious meal included grilled cheese, smoked bacon and tomato soup dumplings, kale and apple salad, and oven braised chicken meatballs.