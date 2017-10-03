Chrissy Metz's Boyfriend Throws Her Surprise Birthday Dinner: Inside the Cute Details
Chrissy Metz is one lucky lady!
The This Is Us star was treated to a surprise birthday dinner courtesy of her boyfriend, Josh Stancil, at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Stancil led Metz into the restaurant under the impression that it was just an intimate dinner for the two of them, but she was surprised to see eight friends at the table as well.
The delicious meal included grilled cheese, smoked bacon and tomato soup dumplings, kale and apple salad, and oven braised chicken meatballs.
EXCLUSIVE: Chrissy Metz on Working With Boyfriend Josh Stancil on the 'This Is Us' Set: 'He's a Gem'
Her onscreen family also reached out for her birthday on Friday.
“Happiest Bday to this gem of a human & friend,” Mandy Moore wrote on Instagram, alongside a cute photo of the two. “You are such a gift in every way, @chrissymetz and I’m beyond thrilled that the whole world gets to see and experience it for themselves! Enjoy your day!!”
RELATED: Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown Send Chrissy Metz Sweet Birthday Messages: 'You Are Such a Gift’
Sterling K. Brown wrote on Twitter, “It's @ChrissyMetz 's Birthday!!!!! Happy Birthday, Sister!!!”
Metz and Stancil, a camera man, met on the set of the hit NBC drama last year.
RELATED: Chrissy Metz Says Boyfriend Josh Stancil Isn't a Fan of Filming Her 'This Is Us' Kissing Scenes
"We see each other whenever I’m working," Metz shared with ET in August. "He’s still texting me like, 'I hope you have a great day. I’ll see you soon.' He’s a little gem… It’s pretty wonderful."
For more on their relationship, watch the video below!