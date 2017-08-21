Chrissy Teigen Admits She Struggles With Alcohol: 'I Can't Just Have 1 Drink'

Chrissy Teigen has learned how to pace herself.

The 31-year-old model admits to Cosmopolitan magazine that she got in the habit of drinking frequently. "I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show, and then a bunch at the awards show." she says. "Then I felt bad for making kind of an a** of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that."

She adds, "You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for [husband] John [Legend], for anybody."