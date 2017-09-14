Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate 4 Years of Marriage With Sexy Anniversary Snap -- See the Pic!
Happy anniversary, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend!
The adorable duo celebrated four years of marriage on Thursday, and in honor of their special day, the 31-year-old model posted a seriously sexy snap of the two to Twitter and Instagram.
Legend, 38, looked as handsome as ever, sporting a tan coat over an all-black ensemble, which perfectly complemented his wife's ultra-chic look. Teigen wore a body-hugging black dress, styling it with over-the-knee boots, a black crossbody bag and dangly silver earrings.
"Dooooo you know what to-day is…," she captioned it. "#itsouranniversary ❤️"
Meanwhile, Legend took to Twitter to slam reports that his marriage with Teigen is on the rocks.
"Don't believe these stories!" Legend wrote in response to a fan. "We good!!!"
Teigen and Legend started dating in 2007 and said "I do" on Sept. 14, 2013 in Como, Italy. They share one child together, 1-year-old daughter Luna.
