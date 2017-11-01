Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Dress as Carmen Miranda and Groucho Marx With Baby Pineapple Luna: Pics!
And a pineapple makes three! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend went for an adorable family-themed Halloween look on Tuesday night.
The 31-year-old supermodel dressed as singer Carmen Miranda, complete with a fruit-covered headdress, crop top and frilly skirt. Legend, 38, went as the thick-eyebrowed Groucho Marx, cigar and all.
And their precious 1-year-old daughter, Luna, dressed as a little pineapple to complete the homage to the 1947 musical comedy Copacabana.
Not in on the family costume was Teigen’s hilarious mom, Vilailuck Teigen, who dressed as (according to Chrissy) a “Thai banana leaf ghost.”
The group seemed to have a blast with their ornate ensembles, as Luna tried to pick off some of her mom’s fruit while Legend wiggled his giant eyebrows around.
MORE: Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Biggest Fear, Pet Peeves in Halloween-Themed Interview With 'Vogue'
Teigen also shared some photo booth pics with her man on Instagram.
Earlier in the day, Luna celebrated Halloween by painting a white pumpkin. But in a sweet Snapchat video, the little cutie seemed more interested in painting her own stomach.
For more from the family, watch the clip below!