Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Nerd Out on Their Italian Vacation -- Watch the Hilarious Video!
The couple who "Math Off" together, stays together!
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend showed off their nerdy side by playing a fun problem solving game called "Math Off – Sardinia Edition" on Thursday.
In a silly game show-themed video shared by the couple's pal Mike Rosenthal, Teigen hosts the academic competition and is heard asking her hubby and the director a series of mathematical questions which they quickly have to solve. The fun clip also features wacky audio and Teigen doing hilarious "word from our sponsors" bits.
According to the clip, "Math Off" was directed by Rosenthal's wife, celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin, line-produced by Teigen, who also serves as supervising producer, wardrobe was "n/a" and "no sponsors approved of this dumb game show."
The couple is vacationing in Italy with Atkin and Rosenthal this week, and has been sharing plenty of pics from their "couples retreat" on Instagram.
