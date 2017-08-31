Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Soak Up the Sun on Romantic Getaway in Italy: Pics!
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are enjoying their romantic getaway!
The lovebirds were spotted out and about in Sardinia, Italy, on Wednesday, soaking up the sun and proving once again why they're one of Hollywood's cutest couples.
Teigen appeared to be having a blast on vacation, sitting pretzel style while paddleboarding in the crystal clear waters. The 31-year-old model was photographed makeup-free, sporting a white strapless bikini top and matching bottoms.
At one point, Teigen jumped on the boat to join Legend, who was rocking a pair of blue swim shorts. Judging by this photo, we're going to go ahead and guess that Teigen said something funny while rinsing off. Just look at that smirk on Legend's face... priceless!
The only thing that would have made this picture cuter would be an appearance by their 1-year-old daughter, Luna. Back in June, Teigen took to Snapchat to reveal that their only child is already following in Daddy's musical footsteps.
