Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Daughter Luna Adorably Pets Her New Bulldog Puppy
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have added a new member to their family!
On Friday, Teigen shared an adorable Instagram pic of her 1-year-old daughter, Luna, petting their new bulldog puppy, Pepper.
"What happens at Lip Sync Battle does not always stay at Lip Sync Battle @caseypattersontv @llcoolj," the 31-year-old model and TV host captioned her snap.
Teigen also shared a video of the little pup exploring his new home and meeting the family's other bulldogs, Penny, Pippa and Puddy.
Teigen and Legend's brood will hopefully be expanding.
This week, the Lip Sync Battle co-host revealed in an interview with InStyle that she and the singer are ready to try for their second baby in the "coming months." She will soon be implanted with a frozen embryo and attempt to have a second child using IVF.
