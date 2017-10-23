Chrissy Teigen and Luna Rock Adorable Matching Avocado Onesies, Plus Hear Luna Talk!
Mother-daughter goals to the max! Chrissy Teigen and her 18-month-old daughter Luna upped their cuteness factor over the weekend, posing together in some matching avocado onesies for Teigen’s new cookbook, Cravings 2.
In one of the precious pics, little Luna is holding an avocado while in the bold printed ensemble as her mom carries her.
“Last day of cookbook shooting!! to @aubriepick@monicarosestyle@1maryphillips@laurapolko@patrickta@jenatkinhair@adeenasussman @fannyfoodstyle ahhhhh so many more people,” Teigen captioned the photo.
Teigen, 31, also shared a video of Luna dancing around in her onesie to Beyonce and Nicki Minaj’s “Feeling Myself.”
Teigen has already let her daughter model several times for the shoot, including one pic where she couldn’t put down a tasty barbecue rib.
But even more exciting than Luna’s love for avocados is her newfound way with words! Her proud mom posted a video of her pronouncing some sweet words, writing, “I am living for this age. Give me all the 18 month olds.”
In the clip she says “Paul, Dada, Mama, Chrissy, Mom, Please, Thank You,” and more. For more from the precious family, watch the clip below!