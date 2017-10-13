Chrissy Teigen, Anna Paquin, and More Support Rose McGowan in #WomenBoycottTwitter

Hollywood stars are going quiet to make a statement. After actress Rose McGowan’s Twitter account was temporarily locked late Wednesday, many celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen, Anna Paquin, Gina Rodriguez, Amber Tamblyn, and more, are rallying around the Charmed star in a show of solidarity.

McGowan retweeted the call for #WomenBoycottTwitter, which asked supporters for a day-long ban of the social media site on Friday, Oct. 13.

“At midnight we RISE,” McGowan wrote.

Twitter previously told ET that McGowan’s account was temporarily locked because she violated their terms of service by tweeting a private phone number. Her account was later unlocked.