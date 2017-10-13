Chrissy Teigen, Anna Paquin, and More Support Rose McGowan in #WomenBoycottTwitter
Hollywood stars are going quiet to make a statement. After actress Rose McGowan’s Twitter account was temporarily locked late Wednesday, many celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen, Anna Paquin, Gina Rodriguez, Amber Tamblyn, and more, are rallying around the Charmed star in a show of solidarity.
McGowan retweeted the call for #WomenBoycottTwitter, which asked supporters for a day-long ban of the social media site on Friday, Oct. 13.
“At midnight we RISE,” McGowan wrote.
Twitter previously told ET that McGowan’s account was temporarily locked because she violated their terms of service by tweeting a private phone number. Her account was later unlocked.
MORE: Rose McGowan Claims Harvey Weinstein Raped Her, According to New Tweets
After her account was unlocked, McGowan took to Twitter on Thursday, saying that disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein raped her. Weinstein has been in the news this week since the New York Times released an expose on him, claiming there was decades of evidence of sexual harassment and abuse against him. McGowan was specifically mentioned in the article, which claims she reached an undisclosed settlement in 1997 “after an episode in a hotel room.” She was 23 at the time.
Following McGowan’s call to action, many celebrities tweeted their support, saying they plan to join the actress’ Twitter boycott.
Here’s what they said:
For the latest on the Weinstein scandal, watch the clip below.