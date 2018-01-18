Chrissy Teigen ‘Cannot Wait’ to Meet Kim Kardashian’s Baby Daughter (Exclusive)

Some baby playdates are definitely in Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian’s futures! The celebrity pals chat and hang out regularly, and Chrissy couldn’t be more thrilled for Kim now that she’s a mother of three.

“We text all the time, and I find things out,” the supermodel told ET’s Keltie Knight on the set of her show Lip Sync Battle on Wednesday. “I’m like, ‘Oh my god, the baby happened! This is amazing!’”

Chrissy, who is already mom to daughter Luna and is pregnant with her second child, noted, “We’re all very excited for her, and I cannot wait to meet her. I really can’t. Everyone’s having babies and I’m excited.”

Kim and her husband, Kanye West, welcomed a baby girl via surrogate earlier this week. The couple has yet to publicly share their daughter’s name or first photo but Chrissy is already thinking ahead to their kids’ futures.

“It’s weird to think about the schools and, you know the high schools 15 years from now. I think that’s gonna be funny,” she dished. “I know I’m gonna be the cool mom.”

She also noted that her daughter Luna is extremely excited to be a big sister. Watch the clip below for more from ET’s exclusive interview!

