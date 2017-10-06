Chrissy Teigen Channels Ariana Grande in Epic Outfit: 'Ariana Venti'
Chrissy Teigen’s got the perfect Halloween costume already! The 31-year-old supermodel joined her hubby, John Legend, for his tour stop in Brussels, Belgium, rocking a glam, edgy look.
“"Do lark" - @monicarosestyle@eosborne_makeup @haircraigmarsden@off____white,” she captioned a couple’s pic with Legend.
For the backstage look, Teigen sported thigh-high tartan heeled boots, a matching mini-skirt, and a cropped-jacket. She wore dark lipstick and a sky-high ponytail with large hoop earrings.
Many fans noticed a similarity between Teigen and 24-year-old popstar Ariana Grande, which the model took full advantage of, posing while pretending to sing and hold up a microphone.
“Ariana Venti 😂 Your mic is good to go @jacksavoretti,” she joked in the caption.
Legend, 38, also shared a photo with his wife to Instagram, writing, “Backstage in Brussels.”
