Chrissy Teigen Expecting Baby No. 2 With John Legend!
Chrissy Teigen will soon be a mother of two!
The model took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing an adorable pic of her and husband John Legend's 1-year-old daughter, Luna, revealing the news.
"Luna, what's in here?" Teigen asked, as Luna replied, "Baby!" while rubbing her mama's belly.
And if that weren't cute enough, Teigen captioned the snap, "It's John's!"
Teigen teased that she and Legend were trying for a second baby during an interview with InStyle in October. She told the magazine that in the "coming months," she would be implanted with a frozen embryo and attempt to have a second child using IVF.
The brunette beauty continued on, explaining that when she began the fertility treatment the first time around with Luna, they started with about 20 embryos. After checking for imperfections and narrowing them down to the ones that "you know are going to be good for your body," they were left with three.
"The first little girl didn't work, and then the second is Luna," she recalled.
When ET caught up with Teigen at the 28th Annual Producers Guild Awards in January, she also expressed her interest in having a second child.
"Oh my god, a little boy is next for sure," she exclaimed.
And although Luna can't speak for herself just yet, we have a feeling she's going to be an awesome big sis! See some of her cutest Instagram moments below:
