Chrissy Teigen Expecting Baby No. 2 With John Legend!

Teigen teased that she and Legend were trying for a second baby during an interview with InStyle in October. She told the magazine that in the "coming months," she would be implanted with a frozen embryo and attempt to have a second child using IVF.



The brunette beauty continued on, explaining that when she began the fertility treatment the first time around with Luna, they started with about 20 embryos. After checking for imperfections and narrowing them down to the ones that "you know are going to be good for your body," they were left with three.



"The first little girl didn't work, and then the second is Luna," she recalled.